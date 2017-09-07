Back to Main page
Putin wants to see Russian economy "modern and flexible"

Business & Economy
September 07, 13:55 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Vladimir Putin said at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum he would like to create a modern and flexible economy, that is able to adjust to changes in the world

