Putin wants to see Russian economy "modern and flexible"

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7 /TASS / Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to create a modern and flexible economy, that is able to adjust to changes in the world, said he at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday. The President was answering the question on how he would like the country to be when he reaches old age.

He added that he would like to see the country's economy well managed and able to enter the next technological period as easily as possible, and in hope that "it would contribute to our cooperation with other countries and with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, and it would create conditions for a lasting, stable peace and cooperation," he added.

President Putin added that he dreams of the integration of the Far East economy into APC. "I am sure that a lot of what we are dreaming about will be done," he concluded.