Russian PM notes positive trends in national economy

Business & Economy
August 31, 15:57 UTC+3
MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Positive trends emerged in the national economy and GDP growth accelerated in the second quarter of 2017, Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Russians consider wages, economy and social policy as main domestic problems — poll

"We noted certain positive shifts surfaced in our economy at the yesterday meeting. Various estimates are present in this regard but GDP growth accelerated to fairly good figures in the second quarter, according to data of the economy ministry. However, these trends have not yet been stable to speak about a quality change in the situation," Medvedev said.

The government discussed measures to forge positive trends in the economy, including taxes and customs regulations, the prime minister said.

"The budget policy should also stimulate changes and development of the real sector, that is, industry and agriculture, creating conditions for the long-term economic growth," he noted.

