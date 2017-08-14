Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians consider wages, economy and social policy as main domestic problems — poll

Society & Culture
August 14, 12:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The most acute issue today is the problem of material state and low salaries

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Vergun/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russians believe that the most serious problems that the country faces now are connected with low salaries and living standards (24%), the state of economy (21%) and the current social policy (18%), a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

Read also

Poll indicates Russians 'more positive' about domestic political and economic situation

"Low salaries and low standard of living as a whole have been leading the list of problematic issues for three months in a row, with 24% of Russians naming them (against 18% this past January and 14% in July 2016). Each fifth respondent (21%) is concerned with the state of economy (16% at the beginning of the year). Social policy is in top three: 18% in July (it was twice as little, 9%, a year ago)," the report says.

Russians also named the state of health care (17%), unemployment (14%), educational problems (12%) and low pensions (12%), inflation and corruption (each tenth respondent), as well as housing utilities issues (8%) among the current domestic problems. "The importance of most issues on the top ten problem rating for July is higher than a year ago, except for inflation," the Russian Public Opinion Research Center reported.

"The problem rating is an indicator for discrepancy between reality and expectations, which shows the major deprivation points that lead to requests to authority. The most acute issue today is the problem of material state, low salaries and the low level of life, which aggravate the second sore issue - social support. These data add to the image, the contours of which can be seen from our other polls: the share of the poor has doubled as compared to 2014, and the price growth remains the main fear," Head of Social Modeling and Forecasting Practice of the VCIOM Research Department Yulia Baskakova said, commenting on the poll results.

The nation’s leading polling agency has conducted the poll on July 27 - August 1 in 130 communities of 46 Russian regions, having questioned 1,600 people. The maximal range of error with a 95% possibility does not exceed 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама