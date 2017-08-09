Back to Main page
Poll indicates Russians 'more positive' about domestic political and economic situation

August 09, 12:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 46% of respondents say they are satisfied with life

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russians are viewing domestic economic and political situation more positively, and the social optimism rate has grown as compared to the previous year, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

"The domestic economic situation assessment rate has returned to the previous level following this year’s maximum registered in May (51%). The rate stood at 47% in July (it was the same this past January and 34% in July 2016). According to the latest poll’s data, 17% of Russians assess the situation above the average, 25%, below [the average] and 55%, as average," the center’s report says.

According to the latest data, citizens view the domestic political situation worse than in the beginning of the year (57% in July, compared to 64-65% in January-February), but better than a year ago (53% in July 2016).

"After a slight drop in June (to 60%), the social optimism rate has stopped at 62% in July. In all, it did not show any serious fluctuations since the start of the year. The current rate is higher than a year ago (52%) and the same as in July 2015," the report says.

So, 30% of respondents are expecting better life conditions (for themselves and for their families), 12% give a negative outlook and 44% believe that they will live the same way as now the next year.

The rates for the country’s general development vector have gone down from 62% to 55%, the way it was a year ago. A total of 38% approve of the country’s development vector and 20% are not in agreement with it.

Financial status and satisfaction with life

According to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the family material status rate has been stable for several months: 55-57% in April-May and 55% in June-July. It is far from the higher rates of the beginning of the year, as well as the rates of similar periods in the previous years. The current rate rather corresponds to the July levels of 2010 and 2011.

The life satisfaction rate stands at 48% for the previous month, which is close the current average annual rate (53% this past January and 52% in July 2016). A total of 46% of respondents say they are satisfied with life, 25% say they are not and 27% partially agree with both.

Реклама