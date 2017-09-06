Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister says foreign investors show great interest in Far East energy projects

Business & Economy
September 06, 15:09 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian energy minister comments on the current situation in the region

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS /. Foreign investors show great interest in the development of energy projects in the Far East, in particular, projects on the development of renewable and traditional energy sources, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with TV Channel Rossiya-24 at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Read also

Industry in Far East up by 8.6% over past three years — Putin

South Korea, Far East Development Fund to invest up to $2 bln in projects in Russia

Eastern Economic Forum 2017 to show ‘new reality’ of Far East

Putin welcomes participants to Third Eastern Economic Forum

"We see a great interest from our foreign partners, for example, we have a long-standing relationship with Japan and a Japanese company is participating in Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects. It is generally considered that the Sakhalin-2 project for the production of liquefied natural gas, is one of the best projects in the world, and our Japanese colleagues always emphasize that they are interested in expanding the capacity of the Sakhalin LNG, are even ready to participate in financing and implementing this project," he said.

"We are discussing with our colleagues the issues of building an energy infrastructure and projects for the construction of renewable energy sources: solar generation, wind power," Novak added. "Today, we have a big delegation from South Korea, a large delegation from Japan, and of course, the interest is huge," he added.

When asked about the possible impact of the "North Korean factor," Novak said that the geopolitical factors are not new and "have always been present in one way or another". "We need to look at the market from the point of view of implementing projects, while taking into account these factors," Novak said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
3
Germany backs initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Expert believes UN mission will fail without Kiev’s direct contacts with Donbass republics
7
South Korean export to Russia up 61% in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама