Minister says foreign investors show great interest in Far East energy projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS /. Foreign investors show great interest in the development of energy projects in the Far East, in particular, projects on the development of renewable and traditional energy sources, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with TV Channel Rossiya-24 at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"We see a great interest from our foreign partners, for example, we have a long-standing relationship with Japan and a Japanese company is participating in Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects. It is generally considered that the Sakhalin-2 project for the production of liquefied natural gas, is one of the best projects in the world, and our Japanese colleagues always emphasize that they are interested in expanding the capacity of the Sakhalin LNG, are even ready to participate in financing and implementing this project," he said.

"We are discussing with our colleagues the issues of building an energy infrastructure and projects for the construction of renewable energy sources: solar generation, wind power," Novak added. "Today, we have a big delegation from South Korea, a large delegation from Japan, and of course, the interest is huge," he added.

When asked about the possible impact of the "North Korean factor," Novak said that the geopolitical factors are not new and "have always been present in one way or another". "We need to look at the market from the point of view of implementing projects, while taking into account these factors," Novak said.