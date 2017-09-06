Industry in Far East up by 8.6% over past three years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian industry in the Far East is growing faster than Russian industry as a whole, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Over the past three years - and the last three years have been difficult for the Russian economy as a whole - the growth [of industry in the Far East] has averaged 8.6%," President Putin said at a meeting of the State Council presidium. "This, of course, vastly differs from what we see throughout the country."