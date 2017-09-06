Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Industry in Far East up by 8.6% over past three years — Putin

Business & Economy
September 06, 13:17 UTC+3

The industry in the Far East is growing faster than throughout the country, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

South Korea, Far East Development Fund to invest up to $2 bln in projects in Russia

Eastern Economic Forum 2017 to show ‘new reality’ of Far East

Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far East

Local companies should be given priority in Russia’s Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian industry in the Far East is growing faster than Russian industry as a whole, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Over the past three years - and the last three years have been difficult for the Russian economy as a whole - the growth [of industry in the Far East] has averaged 8.6%," President Putin said at a meeting of the State Council presidium. "This, of course, vastly differs from what we see throughout the country."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама