Eastern Economic Forum 2017 to show ‘new reality’ of Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The first honey from the "Far Eastern Hectares" and Yakutian glass-grown tomatoes - that’s how the aspects of the "new reality" in the Far East will look like for the members of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that starts today after three years of implementation of region development programs.

The forum that was held in 2015 for the first time became a showcase event for changes in the Far East and a powerful international platform for discussion of economic integration of the region’s countries. This year’s forum will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga.

Seven hundred and twenty-three business representatives from 55 countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, US and UK have confirmed their participation in the economic forum. About 70 foreign companies will be presented by their heads.

The "zero" day of the forum with a preliminary program will be held on September 5 and the main program is set for September 6-7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the forum and speak at a plenary session dubbed "The Far East: Creating New Reality" on September 7.

This year the forum’s participants will discuss effectiveness of advanced development zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, infrastructural support and the Far Eastern Hectare program. They will also touch upon certain economic areas: fishing, gold and diamond mining, wood conversion and transport.

Another major issue will traditionally be cooperation with partners from the Asian Pacific Region. The delegates will focus on the region’s future and try to find the answer to the question on what should be done for further attraction of investments to the Far East.

Last year 216 agreements for 1.85 trillion rubles ($ 32bln) were signed at the EEF. Thirty-two projects with 1.2 trillion rubles ($20.8bln) of total investments are expected to be presented this year.