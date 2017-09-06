Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korea, Far East Development Fund to invest up to $2 bln in projects in Russia

Business & Economy
September 06, 10:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties signed an agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Export-Import Bank of Korea together with the Far East Development Fund (FEFD) may invest up to $2 bln in projects in the Far East in the next three years. The parties expressed such intentions by signing an agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum, the press service of the fund reported.

Read also
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in

Russia hopes for close cooperation with new South Korean leadership

"The development of international cooperation is one of the priorities of the fund. The partnership with the Export-Import Bank of Korea will give a new impetus to the development of Russian-Korean economic cooperation. We will strive to using the fund's resources as a lever to attract the maximum amount of private Russian and foreign capital to priority projects," the fund’s general director Alexey Chekunov said as quoted by the fund’s press service.

South Korea and the FEDF are considering projects in transport infrastructure, industries, shipbuilding, energy, tourism and other areas. The Export-Import Bank of Korea plans to participate in the projects through equity investments, loans and guarantees for Korean companies that will invest in the development of projects in the Far East.

The Third Eastern Economic Forum is now being held in Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама