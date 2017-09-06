Putin welcomes South Korean interest in developing business ties with Russia

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The business community of South Korea is interested in intensifying cooperation with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.
"The Korean business sector retains interest in developing cooperation with Russia which has been confirmed by the arrival to the Eastern Economic Forum of a rather representative delegation - almost 100 businessmen from 50 companies," Putin said. "We expect the Korean business community to be as interested in the work of the Innoprom-2018 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg where South Korea will act as a partner country."
Putin emphasized that the Republic of Korea is one of Russia’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to Putin, the bilateral trade grew by 50% to reach $10 bln in the first half of 2017. He said more than 600 South Korean companies are working in Russia, while South Korean investments in the Russian economy exceed $2bln.