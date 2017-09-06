Russia, South Korea to continue expert consultations on free trade zone creation with EAEU

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. South Korea confirmed its interest in creating a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan), said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday. "During the talks, the Korean side has confirmed its interest in creating a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, it was decided to continue expert consultations on this matter," President Putin told journalists after the talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

