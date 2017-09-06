South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Seoul and Moscow will develop projects involving North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"We agreed to strengthen the basis for the implementation of trilateral projects involving both Korean states and Russia, aimed at connecting the Korean Peninsula and Russia’s Far East," he said.
"These projects have been stalled for various reasons, particularly due to the North Korea issue," the South Korean president added. "However, we decided to start promoting the projects that can be implemented in the near future, first and foremost, the Far Eastern projects," he noted.
Economic activities in the Far East would ensure the two countries’ welfare and also help change North Korea, which would provide a basis for developing trilateral relations," Moon Jae-in said.