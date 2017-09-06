Russia expects to continue helicopter equipment supplies to South Korea

Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 10:08
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov held talks with the South Korean Minister for Trade Kim Hyun-chong within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum. At the talks, the Russian side proposed to continue supplying helicopters to the country, the Russian minister told reporters after the meeting.
"We discussed possible delivery of our Russian helicopters to the South Korean market, taking into account the fact that our colleagues plan to increase purchases for their internal state needs," Manturov said.
He noted that to date, according to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, 26% of South Korea's helicopter fleet consists of Russian equipment.
"The colleagues took our proposals, they will work it out ... We will continue the discussion further," Manturov said.