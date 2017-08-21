Back to Main page
Russia inks deal to launch two South Korean satellites on Soyuz rocket

Science & Space
August 21, 13:33 UTC+3

The Soyuz-2.1a will be used as a carrier rocket for both missions

© Andrei Morgunov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/.Glavcosmos and Glavcosmos Launch Services have inked the first contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute to launch the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with two South Korean satellites, the company told TASS.

"The Soyuz-2.1a will be used as a carrier rocket for both missions, with the Fregat upper stage. Along with the CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 satellites, two launches will send two payloads into orbit," the report says. 

Glavcosmos and Glavcosmos Launch Services signed a contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute to launch the CAS500-1 space vehicle on August 17, and a similar contract to launch the CAS500-2 was signed with the Korea Aerospace Industries on August 18. A joint team of Glavcosmos and Glavcosmos Launch Services prepared a proposal for a launch service contest for two South Korean space vehicles in February 2017.

According to the Russian companies, the CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 space vehicles are Earth-observation models that will picture the Earth in panchromatic and multispectral modes with the use of the AEISS-C (Advanced Earth Imaging Sensor System) payload.

Glavcosmos is an affiliate of the Roscosmos state corporation which aims to advance the products and services of Russian aerospace companies to the global market, as well as manage complex international projects. Glavcosmos has concluded 120 international contracts in more than 30 years of its existence.

Glavcosmos Launch Services was established by Roscosmos’ decision to commercialize launch services and is the launch provider entitled to sign commercial contracts for launching space vehicles from Russian cosmodromes with the use of the Soyuz-2 carrier rockets.

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute is South Korea’s leading space exploration company. The Korea Aerospace Industries is the leading plane and helicopter producer in South Korea. The company was also assigned to manufacture the CAS500-2 satellite.

