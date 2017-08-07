Back to Main page
Russia to create highly elliptical orbit segment for Glonass satellite navigation system

Science & Space
August 07, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The work will begin in 2019

© Evgeniy Kurskov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The work to create a highly elliptical orbit segment for Russia’s Glonass satellite navigation system will begin in 2019, CEO of Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company Nikolai Testoyedov said on Monday.

"The same concept envisages adjusting the Glonass target program and introducing a highly elliptical navigation segment of six satellites. This work will most likely start from 2019, if the concept is accepted and we are almost sure of that," the chief executive was quoted as saying in the company’s corporate publication, Siberian Satellite.

The concept of supporting the Glonass orbital grouping also stipulates manufacturing another six Glonass-K satellites in addition to the nine space vehicles that are in production, he said.

"The contract is envisaged next year, if it [the concept] is approved in its proposed version," the Reshetnev chief executive said.

