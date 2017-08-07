Russia to create highly elliptical orbit segment for Glonass satellite navigation system

Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy August 07, 18:23
Venus and Adonis exhibited in Moscow attributed as Titian’s earliest workSociety & Culture August 07, 18:04
Russia to create highly elliptical orbit segment for Glonass satellite navigation systemScience & Space August 07, 17:38
Most Russians get news from TV — pollSociety & Culture August 07, 17:29
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — SiemensBusiness & Economy August 07, 17:00
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife announce separation — mediaSociety & Culture August 07, 16:01
Over 1,000 Russian troops complete large-scale field exercise in AbkhaziaMilitary & Defense August 07, 15:31
Russia to step up import substitution activities, senior diplomat saysBusiness & Economy August 07, 14:24
Russian military scouts triumph in team shooting exercise at Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 07, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The work to create a highly elliptical orbit segment for Russia’s Glonass satellite navigation system will begin in 2019, CEO of Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company Nikolai Testoyedov said on Monday.
"The same concept envisages adjusting the Glonass target program and introducing a highly elliptical navigation segment of six satellites. This work will most likely start from 2019, if the concept is accepted and we are almost sure of that," the chief executive was quoted as saying in the company’s corporate publication, Siberian Satellite.
The concept of supporting the Glonass orbital grouping also stipulates manufacturing another six Glonass-K satellites in addition to the nine space vehicles that are in production, he said.
"The contract is envisaged next year, if it [the concept] is approved in its proposed version," the Reshetnev chief executive said.