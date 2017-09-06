South Korea to build 15 tankers for Russia

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS /. South Korean Shipyards will build 15 tankers for gas transport from Yamal LNG, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.
"We have noted with satisfaction the successful cooperation in the energy sector: South Korean companies are participating in the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects, we are working on the issue of increasing purchases of liquefied natural gas," President Putin told journalists after the talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.
According to him, "15 tankers will be built at the South Korean shipyards to transport Yamal LNG products."
President Putin also said that "Today, we with Mr. President agreed to intensify the joint investment and financial platform activities, worth $1billion, and to form a portfolio of promising projects, primarily in the Russian Far East, with the extensive use of the opportunities of advanced development territories and the free Vladivostok port."