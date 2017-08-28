Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in July

Business & Economy
August 28, 14:14 UTC+3

The slowdown should not be interpreted as a change in the positive trend, according to the Ministry of Economic Development

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Read also

Fitch upgrades Russia’s 2017 GDP growth outlook

Moody's forecasts Russia’s annual GDP growth at 1.5% in 2017-2018

Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance minister

Russian premier believes attaining 2% GDP growth in 2017 viable

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia's GDP growth in July slowed down to 1.5% in annual terms, according to the Economic Development Ministry.

"Weaker dynamics of agriculture, industry, trade, which was partially offset by growth in construction, contributed to slowdown of economic growth results in comparison with April-June," the report said.

At the same time, the manufacturing industry was the most pronounced deterioration of the annual dynamics, the ministry said.

Slowdown should not be considered as change in positive trend

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, slowdown of economic activity in Russia in July compared to the Q2 should not be interpreted as a change in the positive trend.

Read also

PM Medvedev stresses Russia braved crisis, decline in GDP halted

"Weaker dynamics of agriculture, industry, trade, which was partially offset by growth in construction, contributed to slowdown of economic growth results in comparison with April-June," the report said.

"The July data is hardly worth interpreting as a change in the positive trend," the ministry said.

Despite decline of the figure’s dynamics in July, the ministry forecasts a possible acceleration of industrial production growth in August. According to the ministry, indicators of industrial activity in industry show a possible acceleration of industrial growth in August. The ministry expects production activity to normalize in the coming months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
GDP
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow
2
Russia 'not seeking to vie with anyone' to settle Qatari quandary, vows Lavrov
3
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
4
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness check
5
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in July
6
Finland refuses Russia's Kruzenshtern windjammer entry to Aland Islands
7
Moscow working on measures to respond to US’ toughening anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама