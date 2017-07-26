Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EC announces readiness to defend European interests against US sanctions

Business & Economy
July 26, 14:24 UTC+3

Sanctions of the US against Russia if carried into effect "can have an impact on projects crucial to the EU's diversification objectives," the European Commission stated

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Radek Pietruszka

Read also

Austria concerned about US attempts to achieve own economic ambitions via Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is ready to undertake specific actions for protection of European interests if these are affected by new US sanctions, the EC said in its statement on Thursday after the discussion of the new US bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran, and DPRK.

"The Commission concluded today that if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days," the EC said. The draft bill "foresees the imposition of sanctions on any company (including European) which contributes to the development, maintenance, modernization or repair of energy export pipelines by the Russian Federation," the EC noted.

"The Commission will continue to closely monitor the on-going legislative process in the US and the subsequent implementation of the Bill and will act swiftly if and when needed," the EC said in its statement.

Sanctions can affect EU energy projects 

Read also

New package of US anti-Russian sanctions may affect German economy — Chamber of Commerce

Diplomat says US sanctions may destroy prospects for better relations with Russia

US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on Russia

More sanctions against Russia undermine possibility of restoring ties with US — lawmaker

Sanctions of the US against Russia if carried into effect "can have an impact on projects crucial to the EU's diversification objectives," the European Commission said. 

"Depending on its [US bill on sanctions - TASS] implementation, this could affect infrastructure transporting energy resources to Europe, for instance the maintenance and upgrade of pipelines in Russia that feed the Ukraine gas transit system. It could also have an impact on projects crucial to the EU's diversification objectives such as the Baltic Liquefied Natural Gas project," the EC said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EC announces readiness to defend European interests against US sanctions
2
Kiev court orders security service to launch probe against Poroshenko for high treason
3
London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to Russia
4
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
5
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
6
Lavrov astonished by mass hysteria among US politicians
7
Tighter US sanctions may plunge world into another Cold War — senior lawmaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама