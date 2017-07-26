Back to Main page
US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on Russia

World
July 26, 1:09 UTC+3

A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against

©  AP Photo/Evan Vucci

/Adds details, background/

 

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against.

Read also

Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions

The bill brings to the legislative level the anti-Russian sanctions, imposed by executive orders of former US President Back Obama over the political crisis in Ukraine and Russia’s reunification with Crimea.

The amendment will also concern restrictions that Obama imposed in late 2016 against the Russian citizens, whom Washington suspected of cyberattacks on US political institutions.

The document will be passed to the Senate, where it enjoys widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans.

If approved by the parliament, the bill will be forwarded to US President Donald Trump. If the US president signs it into law, it would be possible to remove the sanctions only by adopting another legislation. The US administration won’t have the right to lift sanctions independently.

The US leader has previously voiced his readiness to sign the document.

Show more
