New package of US anti-Russian sanctions may affect German economy — Chamber of Commerce

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. The new package of US sanctions against Russia approved by the House of Representatives of the Congress on Tuesday, may eventually affect the European energy and Germany’s economy, head of the DIHK's (German Chamber of Commerce and Industry) trade division Volker Treier told TASS.

"The new anti-Russia sanctions planned to be imposed by the United States and the fact that they are pegged to the legislation can have exterritorial implications. If German firms are prohibited to participate in the construction of pipelines important projects in the field of energy supplies security may be suspended, in which case it will heavily affect the Germany economy as well," he said.