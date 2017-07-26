New package of US anti-Russian sanctions may affect German economy — Chamber of Commerce

Diplomat says US sanctions may destroy prospects for better relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 26, 10:08
Survey suggests Russians showed little interest in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture July 26, 8:33
Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launchScience & Space July 26, 7:21
US denies arms supplies to Ukraine — State Department spokespersonWorld July 26, 7:12
UN Security Council blocks statement condemning attack on Russian embassy in DamascusWorld July 26, 4:27
Russia looks into its citizen’s removal from domestic US flightWorld July 26, 3:43
US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on RussiaWorld July 26, 1:09
Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 21:39
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanksMilitary & Defense July 25, 21:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. The new package of US sanctions against Russia approved by the House of Representatives of the Congress on Tuesday, may eventually affect the European energy and Germany’s economy, head of the DIHK's (German Chamber of Commerce and Industry) trade division Volker Treier told TASS.
"The new anti-Russia sanctions planned to be imposed by the United States and the fact that they are pegged to the legislation can have exterritorial implications. If German firms are prohibited to participate in the construction of pipelines important projects in the field of energy supplies security may be suspended, in which case it will heavily affect the Germany economy as well," he said.