Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More sanctions against Russia undermine possibility of restoring ties with US — lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 26, 9:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The bill to expand sanctions against Russia, approved by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, seriously undermines the possibility of restoring Russian-US ties, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"No doubt, the expanded restrictions undermine the possibility of restoring the Russian-US ties and will complicate them even further in the foreseeable future. At the same time, the possibility of diplomatic maneuvers to untie this Gordian knot in the Russian-US dialogue is being reduced almost to zero," said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

Read also

US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on Russia

According to the lawmaker, "the sanctions, if signed by the US President Donald Trump, will become the most extensive and complex since 2014 and will affect not only Russian companies, but also other states who will cooperate with Russia, including in the vast energy sector."

Slutsky added that "the bill on sanctions is intended to deter not only Russia, but also US partners in Europe."

"It directly states the goal of promoting US liquefied natural gas on global markets. To that purpose, Russian gas needs to be removed from the market. In Europe, this approach was already described as running counter to all norms of the international law and violating stability and energy security of the continent," the International Affairs Committee’s chairman said.

"I hope that the European Commission will give its adequate response soon and will not support the restrictive measures that are being dictated from across the ocean. It’s high time that Brussels starts conducting its own policies instead of dancing to Washington’s tune and obeying its instructions of whom to be friends with and with whom to trade," he said.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. A total of 419 lawmakers supported the bill, with only three votes against.

The document will be submitted to the Senate, where it enjoys widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans. If approved by the parliament, the bill will be forwarded to US President Donald Trump, who has already voiced his readiness to sign it into law.

If signed into law, the document will make it impossible for the president and his administration to lift the sanctions independently.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat says US sanctions may destroy prospects for better relations with Russia
2
UN Security Council blocks statement condemning attack on Russian embassy in Damascus
3
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks
4
Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launch
5
Russia looks into its citizen’s removal from domestic US flight
6
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
7
Russian, Chinese warships hold live firing drills in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама