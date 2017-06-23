Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom getting proposals on Turkish Stream gas pipeline extension in Europe

Business & Economy
June 23, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project to build four stretches of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline was earlier estimated at 11.4 billion euros

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The negotiations between Gazprom and European partners on extending the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in Europe stipulate no exclusive terms while the Russian energy giant is receiving proposals on the routes of laying the pipe, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Friday.

"At present, there are proposals on the route of laying the pipe but there is no exclusiveness. The preliminary agreements with the interested companies have been signed and, therefore, the work will be continued," Miller said in a live broadcast of Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

The requirements for gas in Europe are increasing today and "the Turkish Stream will undoubtedly ensure the reliability of gas supplies to these countries," the Gazprom chief executive said.

The pipeline construction

On May 7, Gazprom launched the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore section near the Russian coast of the Black Sea. At the first stage, the vessel Audacia was laying the pipeline in its shallow water stretch. The vessel was also used to lay pipes from the shore through micro-tunnels.

Both the Pioneering Spirit and the Audacia belong to Allseas, the contractor of both stretches of the pipeline’s offshore section. The relevant contract between Allseas and Gazprom was signed in February this year.

Turkish Stream

Russia and Turkey signed an inter-governmental agreement on October 10, 2016 on the Turkish Stream project, which envisages the construction of a gas pipeline along the seabed of the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and farther on to the border with Greece. Gazprom’s wholly-owned subsidiary South Stream Transport B.V. is responsible for the pipeline’s offshore section.

Read also

Putin praises level of cooperation with Turkey

Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections

Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand

Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route

In December 2016, Gazprom signed a contract with Allseas Group on the construction of the first stretch of the Turkish Stream’s offshore section. In February this year, South Stream Transport B.V. concluded a contract with Allseas Group on the construction of the second stretch of the pipeline’s offshore section.

The first stretch will be intended for the Turkish market and the second will supply natural gas to countries of South and Southeast Europe. Each stretch will have a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The pipeline is expected to annually pump 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The project to build four stretches of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline was earlier estimated at 11.4 billion euros. Gazprom’s investments in the project will amount to 41.92 billion rubles ($703 million) in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Turkish Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin gives start to Turkish Stream pipeline segments jointing
2
Lavrov says no plans to occupy Belarus on pretext of conducting military drills
3
Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria
4
Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmap
5
Gazprom getting proposals on Turkish Stream gas pipeline extension in Europe
6
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
7
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
TOP STORIES
Реклама