Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will watch in the Black Sea resort city of Anapa on June 23 the ceremony of joining the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s shallow water and deep-sea sections, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

"In Anapa, the head of state will watch the joining of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s shallow and deep sections from aboard the Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying vessel," the press office said in a statement.

This ship is the world’s largest construction vessel, which will be laying the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore stretch. The vessel is capable of daily laying from 3.5 to 5 kilometers of the pipeline, which will stretch over a distance of 937 kilometers, the Kremlin press office said.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction will ensure direct natural gas supplies both to Turkey and consumers in South and Southeast Europe," the Kremlin press office said.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline is designed to annually pump 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas.