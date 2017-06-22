Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections

Business & Economy
June 22, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline is designed to annually pump 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Jens Buettner

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will watch in the Black Sea resort city of Anapa on June 23 the ceremony of joining the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s shallow water and deep-sea sections, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

Read also

Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand

"In Anapa, the head of state will watch the joining of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s shallow and deep sections from aboard the Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying vessel," the press office said in a statement.

This ship is the world’s largest construction vessel, which will be laying the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore stretch. The vessel is capable of daily laying from 3.5 to 5 kilometers of the pipeline, which will stretch over a distance of 937 kilometers, the Kremlin press office said.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction will ensure direct natural gas supplies both to Turkey and consumers in South and Southeast Europe," the Kremlin press office said.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline is designed to annually pump 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Turkish Stream
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
3
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
4
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
5
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
6
Press review: Trump not giving Kiev 'money for nothing' and UN picks counterterror chief
7
Putin: Russia to respond if Finland joins NATO
TOP STORIES
Реклама