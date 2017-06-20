Foreign investors purchase greater portion of Russian Eurobonds

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Foreign investors purchased the greater portion of Russian sovereign Eurobonds float and the US investors accounted for the largest amount among them, department head of VTB Capital [offering arranger] Andrei Solovyov told reporters on Tuesday.

"European and Asian investors were also proactively buying securities," he added.

Despite the challenging market situation, the bid book totaled over $6 bln, Solovyov said.

Russia’s Finance Ministry has completed the placement of Eurobonds worth $3 billion, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

The ministry placed the Eurobonds in two tranches: a 10-year bond issue worth $1 billion with the maturity date in 2027 and a 30-year bond issue worth $2 billion. The market yield for the first and second tranche is 4.35% and 5.35% respectively.