Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 years

Business & Economy
June 07, 17:44 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

The aircraft’s parameters may put Ryssia's new airliner in the conditions of tight competition with Boeing and Airbus

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

ULYANOVSK, June 7. /TASS/. The world demand for medium-haul airliners within the category that includes Russia’s newest MC-21 will reach about 15,000 planes in the next 20 years, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Head Yuri Slyusar said on Wednesday.

The UAC chief made this statement at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on additional measures to support the aircraft-building industry.

The UAC defines the segment that comprises the MC-21 airliner as the most capacious on the Russian market, the chief executive said.

Read also

Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

Russia's MC-21 jet may debut at Dubai air show in November

Firm contract for delivery of 50 MC-21 airliners to Aeroflot to be signed this year

Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to India

Corporation Irkut: MC-21 first flight conducted in routine mode

"In our estimates, the demand in the MC-21 segment will make up about 15,000 new planes in the next 20 years," Slyusar said.

The aircraft’s parameters put this airliner in the conditions of tight competition with Boeing and Airbus, he noted.

"The plane is planned to be offered to the world market simultaneously with the developments of the Chinese side, which will thus help destroy the duopoly existing on the market, he said.

According to Slyusar, the MC-21 features unique design solutions, including fuel efficiency and comfort for passengers.

The MC-21 is the family of short-and medium-haul narrow-body airliners intended to replace Tupolev Tu-134 and Tu-154 planes and also their Western rivals.

In Russia’s new history, only one airliner, the regional Sukhoi Superjet 100, has been manufactured from scratch. The plane performed the first flight in 2008 and was made operational in 2011.

The MC-21 has a flight range of 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles), while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 can fly at a distance of 4,578 kilometers (2,845 miles).

Gallery
10 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

10 years of United Aircraft Corporation: military, civilian and transport aircraft

The MC-21 will be able to carry 211 passengers, while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner’s seating capacity is 108.

The first flight of the MC-21 airliner was scheduled for December 2016 and its serial assembly was planned to begin in 2017. Later, the first flight was postponed to April and then to late May. The airliner performed its debut flight on May 28, 2017 in Irkutsk.

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment. The first client is Russia’s Aeroflot, which plans to have 50 MC-21 in its fleet. In April, the company’s director general, Vitaly Savelyev, said they expect the first three airliners in 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
2
Russia plans 5 Proton-M carrier rocket launches in 2017
3
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terror
4
Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jets
5
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
6
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8
7
Ministry says Russia outperforms US in destroying ISIS energy infrastructure
TOP STORIES
Реклама