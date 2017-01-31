Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-finance minister: Currency purchases lead to soft weakening of ruble

Business & Economy
January 31, 18:34 UTC+3
The majority of experts understands that the ruble rate is going to decline
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Purchases of foreign currency by the Russian Finance Ministry will lead to soft weakening of the ruble rate with its subsequent stabilization, chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian finance ministry to buy and sell foreign currency starting February

"I agree there will be a soft decline [of the ruble rate - TASS], followed by stabilization," Kudrin said responding to the question regarding the impact of currency interventions.

The majority of experts understands that the ruble rate will decline to somewhat 63-64 rubles per dollar in case the Finance Ministry purchases foreign currency on the domestic market, the expert said.

"However, this is just one factor. Certainly, other factors will also be effective at the same time, therefore the trend is for soft weakening. The rate will most likely remain stable after that," Kudrin added.

Russian Finance Ministry announced earlier it will start buying and selling the foreign exchange on the domestic market since February 2017.

Read also

Sberbank explains how currency interventions under recent oil prices may affect ruble
Sberbank head says western sanctions against Russia may not be lifted this year
Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next year
Former finance minister believes Russia’s economic growth rates can exceed 3% by 2019
Ex-finance minister calls for more privatization in fuel and energy sphere
Experts on what's in store for Russia's economy in 2017

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Kudrin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass
2
Specialists satisfied with Sukhoi Juperjet 100 work in Arctic extreme low temperatures
3
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector
4
Russian fire control plane gets down to firefighting in Chile
5
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
6
Russian deputy PM mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad region
7
IPC positively evaluates Russian Paralympic Committee’s work on membership reinstatement
TOP STORIES
Реклама