Sberbank head says western sanctions against Russia may not be lifted this year

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DAVOS, January 19. /TASS/. The lifting of western sanctions against Russia will take some time, and it is unlikely sanctions will be lifted this year, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank Herman Gref said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.
"We all hope, but I think this will take some time. I wish (it happened - TASS) in 2017, but I’m afraid it may take time," he said.
According to Gref, it is necessary for Russia to plan for the future regarding its relations with the United States.
"It’s always necessary to look ahead. Sometimes you cannot build a constructive future relying on historical ties. As for Russia’s relations with the US, we have to look ahead and go through challenges, otherwise building a future will be a rather difficult task," he said.