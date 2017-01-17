Back to Main page
Raiffeisen Bank CEO hopes US sanctions against Russia to be lifted soon

Business & Economy
January 17, 20:50 UTC+3 VIENNA
The soonest possible cancellation of sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia will be the best situation development option
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, January 17. /TASS/. The soonest possible cancellation of sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia will be the best situation development option, Chief Executive Officer of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Karl Sevelda told TASS at Euromoney forum on Tuesday.

"I hope they [the United States] will lift sanctions because we were always against [them]," Sevelda said. "The sooner, the better," the banker added.

 

