VTB head expects US sanctions against Russia to be eased in 2017

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DAVOS, January 17. /TASS/. Economic sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia are expected to be eased this year, VTB Bank Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin told reporters at the Davos World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
"I think easing will certainly take place, at least during this year. I believe this is fairly real," Kostin said responding to the question from TASS regarding possible relaxation of US economic sanctions this year.
At the same, there should be no over-reliance on activities of the new US administration in mending relations with Russia, the banker added.
The European Union will also change its opinion regarding sanctions as the US pressure becomes lower, Kostin said.
"The United States exerted very strong pressure on Europe and I think it will be more difficult for the German party to keep Europeans within the sanction framework against Russia in absence of such pressure. There is a hope for this year definitely; the year has just started," he added.