First deputy PM does not rule out Russia won’t extend counter sanctions against West

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 14:55 UTC+3
It will depend on how the new US administration's dialogue with EU and Russia will develop, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov does not rule out that Russia won’t extend counter sanctions after December 31, 2017, in case of warming of relations with the West.

Speaking at the Gaidar Forum he said: "How will the political agenda develop? The new US administration will come, (it depends on) how their dialogue with the EU develops, how they speak to us.

Read also
Kremlin says Russia ready for talks on normalizing ties with US even under sanctions

You know the position of our President that we are always ready to open dialogue as far as our partners are ready. But in my work I should think about this period - until December 31, 2017, and all the players on the market should also be ready for this. Will (sanctions) be extended or they won’t - it is a political agenda," Shuvalov said.

The first deputy prime minister noted that companies should not expect the government to take some protectionist measures after lifting the sanctions.

"There will be an appeal to the government to protect them economically but this should not happen," Shuvalov said.

He added that after the removal of counter sanctions the State Duma (lower house of parliament) and regional parliaments may start receiving requests to protect domestic producers from Western goods that will be coming to the market after the abolition of restrictions.

