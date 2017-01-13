Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosnano CEO says anti-Russian sanctions unlikely to be lifted in 2017

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 19:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
CEO of Rosnano Anatoly Chubais was surprised at positive views on that matter voiced at the Gaidar Forum
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Anatoly Chubais, CEO of Russia’s state nanotechnology corporation Rosnano, said on Friday he thinks it highly improbable that anti-Russians sanctions and Russia’s counter-sanctions could be lifted in 2017.

"It looks like I have turned from a former young reformer into an old conservative. But I am not very optimistic about it. I see no real chances for the sanctions abandonment, say, in 2017," he told journalists when asked whether the United States and the European Union are likely to lift anti-Russian sanctions to be followed by Russia’s abandoning of its counter-sanctions.

Read also
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
First deputy PM does not rule out Russia won’t extend counter sanctions against West

According to Chubais, he was surprised at positive views on that matter voiced at the Gaidar Forum. "A number of participants in the forum, including government members, spoke about it in positive terms," he said. "Maybe, I am wrong. I hope it could be that way."

Earlier in the day, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said he doesn’t rule out that Russia would not extend its counter-sanctions after December 31 is case relations with the West improve. Russia has always been ready for an open dialogue as far as other countries are, he stressed.

"It seems that time has come to see that the [Western] sanctions will soon be abandoned, and the counter-sanctions will be dropped too," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама