Russian finance ministry to buy and sell foreign currency starting February

Business & Economy
January 25, 20:28 UTC+3
The amount of foreign currency sale and purchase operations will depend on the amount of oil and gas revenues
© Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr./Bloomberg via Getty Images

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Finance Ministry will start buying and selling foreign exchange on the domestic forex market since February 2017, the ministry has announced on Wednesday.

