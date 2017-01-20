Russian economy minister expects no sharp ruble’s fluctuations similar to 2014

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin does not expect sharp exchange rate fluctuations of the Russian national currency, similar to those in 2014 and 2015, any time soon.

"The dynamics is quite stable. The Central Bank’s policy will ensure that there will be no such sharp fluctuations as we saw in 2014-2015," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

Russia may proceed with privatization of big state-run assets thanks to the interest to the country’s assets demonstrated by Rosneft privatization:

"Amid market growth Russian assets are becoming increasingly credible. We saw a successful privatization of Rosneft last year, which means that Russian assets are in demand, and privatization may be continued," the minister said.