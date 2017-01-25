Sberbank head points to supporting floating ruble exchange rate as ‘crucial’

The Russian hockey amazonsSport January 25, 14:28
Lavrov points to Moscow’s reciprocal measures for NATO steps changing situation in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:40
Top diplomat says set of measures to protect Russian diplomats abroad preparedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:39
Kremlin not surprised by media reports on eavesdropping on Russian ambassador to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:32
Lavrov says only time can heal damage done to US-Russia ties by Obama administrationRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:29
Defense contractor to deliver frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Russian Navy in summerMilitary & Defense January 25, 13:25
Russian top diplomat: Moscow was never interested in EU collapseRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:17
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US courtBusiness & Economy January 25, 13:09
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Head of Sberbank Herman Gref said it is crucial to support floating ruble exchange rate for the Russian economy.
"The Central Bank announced floating exchange rate, and I consider it to be crucial to support it. This is a natural compensator to distortions, which arise within the economy. If we intervene less into the situation, confidence of all economic agents will be greater," he said during a press conference in TASS.
Earlier the Bank of Russia said that the ruble’s volatility substantially decreased amid sliding volatility of crude oil prices to the level of summer 2014, prior to the introduction of the floating exchange rate.
Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina also said that the regulator sees no risks of the devaluation of the Russian national currency.