Gazprom exports to Europe up 20% in January

Business & Economy
January 24, 11:25 UTC+3
Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov expects Gazprom's exports to Europe to grow this year
VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. Gazprom gas exports to Europe in January increased by 20% year-on-year, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov told reporters.

"In January, exports increased by 20%. A for the year in general, I think it will probably grow as well," he said, answering a question about Gazprom’s plans on exports to Europe in 2017.

Earlier, Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller said that Gazprom in 2016 has increased gas exports to non-CIS countries by 12.5% compared to 2015 - to more than 179.3 bln cubic meters, which was a historical high.

