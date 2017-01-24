Gazprom exports to Europe up 20% in January

Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. Gazprom gas exports to Europe in January increased by 20% year-on-year, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov told reporters.
"In January, exports increased by 20%. A for the year in general, I think it will probably grow as well," he said, answering a question about Gazprom’s plans on exports to Europe in 2017.
Earlier, Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller said that Gazprom in 2016 has increased gas exports to non-CIS countries by 12.5% compared to 2015 - to more than 179.3 bln cubic meters, which was a historical high.