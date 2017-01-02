Gazprom breaks record for Nord Stream gas supplies

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom has pumped a record volume of gas, 160.75 mln cubic meters per day, through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which is larger than the pipeline’s project capabilities calculated for a year, Gazprom said in a statement released on Monday.

"The current level of Nord Stream’s loading vividly demonstrates that the northern route of Russian gas supplies is much-in-demand by the European market," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said. "The fact proves once more that construction of the Nord Stream-2 is important and topical. Consumers are voting in favor of this route.".