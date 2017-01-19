Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom to invest $1.9 bln into Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline this year

Business & Economy
January 19, 21:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Investments into the Turkish Stream project will total $702.7 mln in 2017
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Gazprom’s investments in gas midstream will grow by 6.8% year-on-year to 911.2 bln rubles ($15.3 bln), including the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

Read also
Gazprom breaks record for Nord Stream gas supplies

The investment program incorporates the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project with investments totaling 110.7 bln rubles ($1.9 bln). The pipeline was not present in the last-year program. The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline is intended to be commissioned at the turn of 2019.

Investments into the Turkish Stream project will total 42 bln rubles ($702.7 mln) in 2017.

Investments into the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will be 158.8 bln rubles ($2.7 bln rubles) this year.

The program also comprises a liquefied natural gas production, storage and shipping facility in Portovaya compressor station area near the Baltic Sea with investments totaling 46.4 bln rubles ($776.2 mln).

It was reported earlier Gazprom approved the investment program for 2017 last December. Financing of the corporate investment program will amount to 910.7 bln rubles ($15.2 bln) in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама