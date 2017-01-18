Putin believes new pipelines of Gazprom and Transneft to help Russia ensure gas exports

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin said that the launch of three pipelines of Gazprom and Transneft will help Russia ensure export supplies.

"Russia’s energy security and further development of gas infrastructure of the regions will depend on implementation of these tasks, as well as guaranteed implementation of export contracts," he said before taking part in the launch of the pipelines via videoconference.

Putin stressed that the three pipelines that are launched today will significantly expand capacities of the national oil and gas industry.

"In general all these projects have been carried out at a high class professional level," Putin said.

On Wednesday, Putin took part in the launch the Bovanenkovo-Ukhta 2 gas pipeline via video conference. The President also put into operation Transneft’s two new gas lines Zapolyarye-Purpe and Kuyumba-Taishet via a video call, which will ensure oil intake from new fields of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District and the Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Bovanenkovskoye developed by Gazprom, is the largest oil and gas condensate field in the Yamal Peninsula. Its explored and preliminary estimated gas reserves amount to 4.9 trillion cubic meters. In 2012, the Bovanenkovo - Ukhta gas pipeline was commissioned.