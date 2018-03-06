Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 6. /TASS/. Two most advanced Mil Mi-28NM serial-produced attack helicopters will arrive for Russian troops by the end of 2018, Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Tuesday.

"Now a pre-production batch is underway and the contract is due to be completed in November this year. Correspondingly, we are complying with the schedule. So far, two helicopters are stipulated in the contract," the rotorcraft manufacturer’s chief executive said, responding to the corresponding question from TASS.

Russia started developing the Mi-28NM helicopter in 2009. Its modernized version considerably differs from its prototype. The Mi-28NM will feature an innovative helmet-mounted target designation and display system as part of its onboard radar equipment.

The helicopter is furnished with the N025 all-round surveillance radar and a new electronic warfare system. The gunship is designed to search for and destroy low-speed air targets, tanks, armored and non-armored hardware and enemy manpower day and night and in any weather conditions.