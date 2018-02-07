Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian naval aviation to get about 50 modernized Ka-27 helicopters by 2020

Military & Defense
February 07, 8:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The multirole Ka-27 helicopters of various modifications comprise the backbone of rotorcraft units of the naval aviation

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. About 50 modernized Ka-27 shipborne anti-submarine helicopters (NATO reporting name 'Helix') will enter service with the Russian naval aviation by 2020, Navy spokesman Capt. 1st rank Igor Dygalo said on Wednesday.

"Those shipborne helicopters have already demonstrated their best capacities and high efficiency. At present, about 20 modernized Ka-27M helicopters have already entered service. Some 30 more are expected to enter service by 2020," he said.

According to the official, the helicopters will enter service with all fleets.

The multirole Ka-27 helicopters of various modifications comprise the backbone of rotorcraft units of the naval aviation. They engage in air reconnaissance at sea, antisubmarine protection of warship groups, search, detection, tracking and destruction of submarines and surface ships, search-and-rescue and transportation missions.

