Russian Helicopters deliver upgraded Ka-27Ms to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) have delivered a batch of Ka-27M helicopters to the Russian Navy, the company’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"The first of the delivered helicopters was already dispatched to its Baltic Fleet home base. In addition, Ka-27Ms will be deployed to the Pacific and Northern Fleets. Upgrading Ka-27Ms is part of the state defense order," Russian Helicopters said in the statement.

The Ka-27-class multirole helicopters of various versions are the core of the helicopter units of the Navy’s marine aviation. They are built to conduct air reconnaissance at sea, provide anti-submarine protection of ship groups, search for, detect, track and destroy submarines and surface ships, as well as conduct search and rescue operations for crews of ships and aircraft in distress at sea and perform transport tasks to support the actions of ship groups.