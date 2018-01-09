Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Helicopters deliver upgraded Ka-27Ms to Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
January 09, 17:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first of the delivered helicopters was already dispatched to its Baltic Fleet home base

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) have delivered a batch of Ka-27M helicopters to the Russian Navy, the company’s press service reported on Tuesday.

Read also
Ka-32A11BC helicopter

Russian Helicopters deliver five Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China in 2017

"The first of the delivered helicopters was already dispatched to its Baltic Fleet home base. In addition, Ka-27Ms will be deployed to the Pacific and Northern Fleets. Upgrading Ka-27Ms is part of the state defense order," Russian Helicopters said in the statement.

The Ka-27-class multirole helicopters of various versions are the core of the helicopter units of the Navy’s marine aviation. They are built to conduct air reconnaissance at sea, provide anti-submarine protection of ship groups, search for, detect, track and destroy submarines and surface ships, as well as conduct search and rescue operations for crews of ships and aircraft in distress at sea and perform transport tasks to support the actions of ship groups.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама