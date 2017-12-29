Russian Helicopters deliver five Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China in 2017

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of the Rostec state corporation) have completed production of two Ka-32A11BC medium multirole helicopters for the fire department of China's Qingdao Municipal Public Security Bureau, the company said in a statement.

"The helicopters will be used for fire-fighting, including in urban terrain, and rescue operations," the report says. "The helicopters were produced at the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise and were shipped to the customer already."

The company supplied five Ka-32A11BC helicopters to various Chinese customers in 2017. Besides, contracts were signed to deliver five more helicopters of this class. Under the signed contracts, Ka-32A11BC helicopters will be delivered to Thailand and Turkey for the first time.