Russia to deliver Ka-32 multirole helicopters to Thailand and Turkey for first time

KUMERTAU, August 18. /TASS/. Eight Kamov Ka-32A11VS multirole helicopters will be delivered to Thailand and Turkey for the first time, Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer said on Friday.

"By now, Russian Helicopters Group has signed contracts for the delivery of another eight helicopters of this type [Ka-32A11VS] abroad. Under the contracts signed, the Ka-32 will be delivered to Thailand and Turkey," the rotocraft producer said, without specifying the timeframe.

The Ka-32A11VS medium multirole helicopter with a coaxial rotor system is designed to accomplish special search and rescue operations and high-altitude assembly works, carry out fire-fighting missions and transport cargoes inside the fuselage and externally suspended, evacuate injured persons, conduct patrols and provide support for special services.

"The Ka-32 is rightly called one of our ‘bestsellers’ thanks to its unique flight characteristics and wide capabilities. We are proud to note that the circle of operators of this model will expand soon," Russian Helicopters First Deputy CEO Sergei Fomin said.

Ka-32A1VS helicopters are operational in Russia, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Indonesia and other countries. The helicopter is produced by the Kumertau Aviation Enterprise founded in 1962 on the basis of the Kumertau repair and mechanical factory.