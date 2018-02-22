Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019

Military & Defense
February 22, 11:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new helicopter will be able to develop a speed of over 400 km per hour

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The prototype of the new high-speed combat helicopter being developed by Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer (part of hi-tech corporation Rostec) for Russia’s Defense Ministry will perform its debut flight in 2019, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told TASS on Thursday.

"Next year, we will continue experimental design work. We have developed quite substantial potential. The first flight tests of the experimental helicopter may take place during 2019 or closer to its end," the Rostec chief executive said.

The new helicopter will be able to develop a speed of over 400 km/h, he added.

As was reported earlier, the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, part of Russian Helicopters Group, is carrying out R&D work on a combat helicopter with great potential for Russia’s Defense Ministry. Some technological solutions within the project have been tested on serial-produced models.

According to Russian Helicopters Group, specialists of the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant have developed a revolutionary design of the main rotor’s blade for this gunship.

