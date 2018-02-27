Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants’ shelling of Eastern Ghouta prevents civilian exit under humanitarian pause

Military & Defense
February 27, 12:19 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

Syria’s news agency SANA reported earlier that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group opened fire at the humanitarian corridor

© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

DAMASCUS, February 27. /TASS/. Civilians cannot leave Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, amid mortar shellings of the humanitarian corridor near Vafidin, chief of the group controlling the de-escalation zone in the area Viktor Pankov said on Tuesday.

"On February 27 at 9 a.m. a humanitarian corridor was opened for the civilians’ exit from the de-escalation zone. Now intense fire is underway from the militants’ side and no civilians have left," the general said.

Earlier, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) had opened fire at the humanitarian corridor.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin’s order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time would be declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27.

In Vafidin, Syria’s authorities backed by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria created conditions for receiving civilians through the only humanitarian corridor linking Damascus with Eastern Ghouta.

Russia’s military police and the Syrian military ensure security at the exit from the humanitarian corridor. In Al-Duweir, which is located near the humanitarian corridor, a mobile medical station will provide assistance to those in need. Buses will carry civilians to the places of temporary stay.

