MP slams US accusations against Russia over situation in Eastern Ghouta as groundless

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Washington’s accusations against Moscow concerning the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta are totally groundless, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told TASS.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accused Moscow and Damascus of targeting civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

"This is all groundless. The United States has been trying to blame every negative aspect of the Syria issue on us," Slutsky said.

According to him, the US administration catches every opportunity "to diminish Russia’s role in the fight against terrorism in Syria." "I am sure it will not pass, there is not a chance of it," the senior Russian lawmaker said. He once again called on the United States to step up the fight against terrorist groups, separating them from moderate opposition units. "No need to shift the blame," Slutsky noted.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. The United Nations has been expressing concern over the situation in this area, calling for enabling humanitarian aid deliveries.

On Wednesday, Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council hold an emergency meeting to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta. According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, the meeting will allow Security Council members to present their views of the situation and ways to improve it. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday.