Kremlin blames Eastern Ghouta crisis on pro-IS terror groups in Syria

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Those who support terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta are responsible for the situation there, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Washington’s accusations against of targeting civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

"Those supporting terrorists who are still active in Eastern Ghouta are responsible for the situation there," he said. "Neither Russia nor Syria nor Iran are among these countries but it is they who have been resolutely fighting against terrorists on the ground in Syria," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accused Moscow and Damascus of targeting civilians in Eastern Ghouta. She particularly called on Russia and its partners to abide by their obligations concerning de-escalation zones.

On Wednesday, Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council hold an emergency meeting to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta. According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, the meeting will allow Security Council members to present their views of the situation and ways to improve it. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. The United Nations has been expressing concern over the situation in this area, calling for enabling humanitarian aid deliveries.