Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in Eastern Ghouta prepare provocation involving chemical agents

Military & Defense
February 25, 22:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides calls on all the parties to the conflict to stop any combat actions

Share
1 pages in this article
© DHA-Depo Photos via AP

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Leaders of militant units entrenched in Eastern Ghouta are preparing a provocation that will involve the use of chemical agents. After it they plan to accuse the Syrian government forces of utilization of chemical weapons against peaceful civilians, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides said on Sunday.

"The data at our disposal indicates the leaders of militant units are preparing a provocation that will involve the utilization of chemical weapons in order to accuse the government forces of deploying chemical weapons against peaceful civilians," the report said.

"The Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides calls on all the parties to the conflict to stop any combat actions and armed provocations.".

Eastern Ghouta, an area controlled by the militants and encircled by Syrian Army units, is on the list of de-escalation zones set up in line with the May 4, 2017, agreement signed by the countries that act as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire Russia, Iran and Turkey. Earlier reports quoting a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said more than 100 persons had died in Eastern Ghouta since last Monday and the figure included thirteen children.

The reports also claimed five hospitals had undergone air raids and more than 700 people needed an emergency evacuation for medical reasons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Merkel, Macron discuss Syria situation over phone - Kremlin
2
Bill recommending life sentences for pedophiles submitted to Russian parliament
3
Russian coaches announce OAR Olympic team’s roster for ice hockey final
4
Minister says Russian athletes took part in 2018 Winter Olympics for future generations
5
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
6
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
7
Portuguese minister hopes for stepping up of economic relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама