Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK Foreign Office summons Russian ambassador over Eastern Ghouta situation

World
February 26, 20:28 UTC+3

Earlier the UNSC passed a resolution demanding that the parties to the Syrian conflict cease hostilities for at least 30 days so that humanitarian aid can be provided to civilians

Share
1 pages in this article
Damaged buildings in Eastern Ghouta, Syria

Damaged buildings in Eastern Ghouta, Syria

© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

LONDON, February 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to London Alexander Yakovenko has been summoned to the British Foreign Office over the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said while speaking at the country’s parliament on Monday.

"I have invited the Russian Ambassador to come to the Foreign Office and give an account of his country’s plans to implement Resolution 2401. I have instructed the UK Mission at the UN to convene another meeting of the Security Council to discuss the Assad regime’s refusal to respect the will of the UN and implement the ceasefire without delay," Johnson said.

Read also

Russia’s top brass proposes setting up humanitarian corridors in Syria

On February 24, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding that the parties to the Syrian conflict cease hostilities for at least 30 days so that humanitarian aid can be provided to civilians. All the 15 Security Council member states, including Russia, supported the document. According to the resolution, the ceasefire will not apply to military operations against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow had supported the document as it called on the warring sides in Syria to end hostilities as quickly as possible, implement previously made agreements in this regard, as well as to negotiate general de-escalation and the establishment of long-term humanitarian pauses throughout the country." The diplomat pointed out that the operation against terrorist organizations active in Syria "will go on."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама