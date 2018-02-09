Russian Navy to get large amphibious assault ship by late spring

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is scheduled for delivery to the Russian Navy by the end of spring, Head of the United Ship-Building Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told reporters on Friday.

"We are expecting any minute, so to speak. The task is to complete all the measures. I won’t give any specific timeframe but I believe that we are to complete everything by the end of spring," he said.

Sergei Mikhailov, spokesman for the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast, which is building the Ivan Gren, earlier told TASS that the warship’s state trials were expected to be completed in late February.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in west Russia in December 2004 and launched in May 2012. Its sea trials began in June 2016.

On November 30, 2017, the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started undergoing state trials in the Baltic Sea.

The warship can carry 13 main battle tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers (infantry fighting vehicles), or up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.