Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats

Military & Defense
August 24, 18:54 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Kalashnikov Group CEO earlier told TASS that the company expected to sign several contracts this year for the delivery of boats to foreign customers

BK-16, a high speed landing boat developed by the Kalashnikov group

BK-16, a high speed landing boat developed by the Kalashnikov group

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. South Africa is considering buying 12 transport and landing and assault boats from Russia’s Kalashnikov Group while Argentina and the Philippines want to buy 10 such vessels, Kalashnikov spokeswoman Sofia Ivanova told TASS on Thursday.

"The Armed Forces of South Africa are considering the purchase of 12 boats of both modifications while the Philippines and Argentina want to buy 10 such vessels," the spokeswoman said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum outside Moscow where the Kalashnikov Group is featuring its BK-16 and BK-10 cutters.

Kalashnikov Group CEO Alexei Krivoruchko earlier told TASS that the company expected to sign several contracts this year for the delivery of boats to foreign customers.

The Kalashnikov Group produces the BK-18 multipurpose cutter, the BK-16 transport and landing boat, as well as the BK-10 high-speed assault boat and the BK-9 high-speed amphibious assault cutter.

